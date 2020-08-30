Spending more time at home during COVID-19 prompts one homeowner to build a deck.

It’s the communal space where my family likes to gather on warm, Millcreek Township summer nights.

It’s the platform on which my wife fires up the grill and prepares some of the best homemade barbecue meals for our family.

It’s the play space that brings together our toddler son and teenage daughter for water wars and peaceful stargazing.

But as an item on the checklist of (nearly literal) backbreaking home-renovation projects, it’s my worst nightmare.

My deck.

When our home was inspected prior to our purchase in 2018, the inspector told us that the foundation of the deck was acceptable. But since the structure was built without gaps between the decking boards and the center appeared to bow, the floor would need replaced in the next few years.

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing my family from most activities away from home, we thought it might be time to get to work. Besides, it was late May 2020 when we decided to embark on the project – with goals to create summer memories on the deck.

There was also the home value aspect of the project.

Professionals at HGTV note that adding or replacing a deck creates a more valuable space for current homeowners and boosts the structure’s appeal for future buyers. Additionally, the New York Times reported that a well-crafted deck can improve the home’s resale value by nearly 80 percent.

(Note: Most of this research I did prior to the deck’s renovation, because I knew it’d be a daunting task and I was basically delaying the inevitable.)

Like many home-renovation projects, this one started with the most thorough planning – coupled with my strict checklist.

Originally my wife and I discussed using Trex material for the decking and adding a separate railing. Since Trex is a sturdy composite board made from recycled material, we calculated the cost at nearly $2,100 for our 224-square-foot space.

With that cost in mind, we also figured that − since this is our first house and not necessarily our "forever home" − we could reduce costs by using wood and save the Trex board for our permanent location.

Fortunately for us, we ordered lumber for the deck floor and joist reinforcements long before the Great Lumber Shortage of 2020.

With many homeowners tackling renovation projects and international lumber shipping delays causing a bottleneck at the U.S. border, we still had to wait upwards of a month for the entire lumber order to arrive.

This delay provided me with the much-needed time to demolish the current floor and railing system. For anyone about to tackle this project – demolition is nothing like the television shows. It’s not fun, especially if you’re attempting to remove decades-old water-rotted parabolic boards, connected to the substructure by solid 3-inch metal nails.

After two weeks of demo and prepping for the new floor, we were ready to get started on the new structure.

We purchased most of the deck floor lumber from Lowe’s in Warren, Pennsylvania, due to the local shortage. Frontier Lumber, located at 762 E. Fifth St. in Erie, saved the project by delivering the remaining joists and beams to reinforce the structure.

As soon as the last board was delivered, it was time to begin. Since most of the joists and beams were in decent shape, the only sub-decking work I completed was installing sistering joists to strengthen the base.

Over the next few weeks – and several days of 90-plus degree temperatures – the next steps were cutting the decking boards and installing the floor. For this project, we used 5/4-by-6-by-16 inch boards to maintain the strength of the deck and to avoid putting too much pressure on the foundation.

For the railing, we installed a top and bottom rail using 2-by-6 boards and 3-foot balusters. This option allowed us to create a safe border around our deck with a cost below $100 for the entire railing.

With two children, two dogs and three (semi-outdoor) cats, we decided to install a swinging gate door with a metal lock for security. By attaching a wheel to the bottom of the gate door, our kids can easily enter and exit the deck while carrying toys, snacks and beverages.

One of the more difficult tasks from a logistical-I’m-not-an-architect standpoint was installing the stair stringers and steps for the transition from the bottom deck to the top level. Stringers are the supports under the steps. Initially, we thought we could get away with two stringers, with the short distance and lumber shortage. But we opted to install a third stringer in the middle to avoid bowing.

And now every time I look at the stairs, I silently nod and thank my wife for convincing me to add that third stringer.

As of Aug. 1, most of the deck has been completed – except for the railing on the upper deck and the brown staining. According to my neighbors, who also renovated their own decks, and the friendly paint associates at Lowe’s and Home Depot, we elected to delay staining the deck for eight to 12 weeks so that the wood can adjust to moisture and the random Erie weather.

Overall, after nearly four months of planning and construction, we now have our backyard haven for gatherings of family and friends. A place that not only gives us the safety and protection from the elements, but a spot that makes us proud.

With material cost and new furniture – including tiki torches, bird feeder, bench, chairs and side tables, the total cost of the project was just around $800 since we did all the labor ourselves. A labor that will benefit our family in 2020 and any future owners looking for a calming outdoor escape. So, it didn’t turn out to be a nightmare at all. LEL