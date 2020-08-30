It’s better than HGTV because it’s real and it’s happening in Erie.

People who take houses from hovels to hot properties are all over HGTV, but we don’t always get to meet them around Lake Erie. Until now. Meet Miguel A. Rodriguez, of Erie, owner of Rodriguez Residential Properties LLC.

In the past few years, he acquired, renovated and sold a dozen houses in Erie and Millcreek Township. About half of them sold the first day they were listed, but he’s not just a house flipper. He credits a lot of study along the way to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

"I wanted to build my legacy and financial freedom, and real estate is in every book you read," the 32-year-old said.

Rodriguez has been reinventing himself since he was a kid. "I am a first generation American of Mexican descent. My parents immigrated to the United States in the 1970s, and my brothers and I were born in Los Angeles."

His father had worked for Plastek in California and in 1993, the family was one of many who migrated to the Erie area for employment at Millcreek’s Plastek location. "And here I was this little brown kid who doesn’t speak a lick of English," he said.

But drive and ambition were part of his work ethic even at a young age. He learned English, made friends and discovered sports. Rodriguez, who went by Mike when he was in school, excelled at baseball at McDowell High School. He went to Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, where he played baseball and earned degrees in health and exercise science and communications.

Then, he started his journey toward entrepreneurship. He worked as a personal trainer in the Cleveland area and in Erie and eventually started his own personal training business traveling to clients’ homes.

Meeting people and having discussions often led to hearing about homes for sale or homes that needed work. "There were also people who inherited houses and couldn’t make the payments," he said.

Often, he said, people had to sell a relative’s home that had fallen into disrepair but didn’t have the time or money to make it salable. Suddenly, he saw a need, and he knew he could find a way to help.

He also had some personal experience in trying to buy his own house. "Getting approved for a house was so difficult," he said, noting that entrepreneurs don’t have steady paychecks. He and his wife, Amanda Rodriguez, owner of Little Dance Studio, ended up buying his in-laws’ home, living in it and then renting it out. Then, the couple rented a home for themselves. "I knew it sounded crazy, but I asked my wife and my in-laws to give me 18 months," he said. "I knew it was something we had to do to save capital."

Along the way he had been reading books and establishing a mindset to become a successful entrepreneur.

He named four books that helped him: the Bible, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," "Think and Grow Rich" and "The Richest Man in Babylon." All of them offered advice on financial independence and building wealth.

"Books teach you to have multiple sources of income," he said. " A lot of successful people have more than one job at a time."

He followed the plan to add a second job and supplemented his personal training business by becoming a motivational speaker in schools, sharing his story of being the kid who relocated to Erie and spoke very little English. Soon, he was in demand regionally and nationally. "The speaking business catapulted our income," he said.

Motivational speeches that he gave in schools also connected him to mentors. Joe Herbert, of Joe Herbert Realty, in Millcreek, was one of the people Rodriguez named as a mentor. Herbert had been impressed when he heard Rodriguez speak.

"He carries himself so well, and he’s sincere and very successful," Herbert said. "He has a lot of positive energy and we met several times to talk about his career."

While Rodriguez felt he was ready to invest in homes, he knew he had to start small. "My first deal was 3319 Auburn St.," he said. "I found it through my personal training business and it needed a ton of work."

He found some real estate professionals who helped him make decisions before going to market with houses. Then he repeated the process a dozen times.

On the home he recently sold at 2804 Charlotte St., in Erie, he bought the house for $45,000 and sold it at $175,000 in about five months, and that was during COVID-19. But keep in mind, he pays for remodeling. "I can paint, but the ideas and a lot of the structural work, I can’t do all that," he said.

The cute four-bedroom bungalow features a lot of clever renovations. The former sunporch was cut in half in order to create a porch with a wainscoted ceiling that sheltered the formal entry and created some outdoor living space. It gave the house a different appearance.

Inside, hardwood flooring spans the interior of the house. The former wood railing to the second floor has been updated with metal spindles that add an artistic touch to the living room.

A whitewashed fireplace and a shiplap wall modernize the living room. The neighboring kitchen has a new layout that made more room for appliances, and a back hall connects to a laundry room and updated half bath. The latest neutral colors highlight all the walls on this floor.

The second floor features four bedrooms that share a completely updated full bath with new tile.

In order to make the deals and the renovations, Rodriguez was quick to thank all of his contractors and subcontractors "You have to attract the right people who have heart and integrity," he said. He said his team makes all the difference in successfully renovating homes.

"Each house has a story," he said and he added that many of the homes he renovated were owned by the parents of associates he had known. "It’s an honor to work on these houses," he said.

He also praised plenty of mentors and family members who believed in him and what he was doing. In addition to Herber, mentors include Jason Pero, of Pero Real Estate; Joel Miller and Brian Agresti, of Agresti Real Estate; and Natalie Washburn of Maleno Real Estate.

His remodeling teams include: Jim Schriefer; Ed Burton; David Coleman; Mark Fuhrman; Muamer Bico; Bob Gredler; Trott Concrete Contractors; Ed Height Services; City of Erie Code Enforcement; Bauwin Painting; Palomino Landscaping; Everall LLP; Shapira, Hutzelman and Smith; Sherwin Williams; Star Tree Service, Brian Krueger; Lowe’s; Travis J. Remodeling; Chad Gehrlein Services. He also thanked the City of Erie Code Enforcement, Lowe’s and Jake Scheloske at Agresti Real Estate .

What’s next

While most houses that Rodriguez has completed were in Millcreek or west Erie, he plans to start on a few homes on East 27th Street in the near future.

He also offers tips to people who want to buy homes because the interest rates are at historic lows:

• Believe that you can be a homeowner.

• Start to network with lenders. "Be open about your situation if you have poor credit or debt to income ratio, and get a plan together," he said.

• Start to save your money and self educate.

"My goal is I want to be the person people call when they need a quick house sale, a cash deal, payment takeover or owner financing," he said.

While he looks forward to every makeover he handles, he never forgets that each home is important to the people who lived there and the people who buy it. "In every house, somebody is going to sleep here," he said. LEL