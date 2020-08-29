Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Beats at the Brix The last Saturday of every month is music time at 21 Brix Winery from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, but a wine purchase is required. You can also purchase hot and cold food. A pink elephant marks 21 Brix Winery, located at 6654 West Main Road in Portland, New York, between Westfield and Brocton on Route 20. For more information about this event, call the winery at 716-792-2749.

Lake Erie Cyclefest It’s coming down to your last chance to participate in a different kind of cyclefest "detoured" by COVID-19. The good thing is you can independently ride any of nine routes in Erie County on your own or with a friend. A $25 fee is all it takes to participate, and the fee gets you a neck gaiter and interactive race app. The Cyclefest event ends on Monday, so sign up now at www.lakeeriecyclefest.com.

It’s magic Kellar's Modern Magic & Comedy Club, 1402 State St., presents Brent Webb The Mentalist. He’s known for "heightened sensory perception" and an "interactive, full stage extravaganza." Tickets are $28 for the 6:45 and 9:30 p.m. shows. For more information and tickets, visit www.jrslastlaugh.com/brent-webb or call 814-461-0911.