Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Kids Club online with Michael's: 4 p.m. Create a new craft each session. Learn more about upcoming classes and find out what supplies you'll need. Advance registration required at https://bit.ly/31nxiA8. Blow some bubbles and explore ways to create art with them. Learn how to make your own bubble wands, create 3D bubble shapes and design colorful bubble art prints. Good for all ages. Find out what to bring at https://bit.ly/31nxiA8. Free.

Oil City Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon. Central Avenue and West Front Street, Oil City. In-season fresh produce, plants and flowers, baked goods, and art and artisan works from local and regional growers and producers.

Book drive at Ironstone Meadery: Through Saturday, 9333 Tate Road, Erie. Ironstone is collecting books for a Parks and Recreation Department book sale in September. Drop off a book or a bunch of them and get 10% off your sale (excluding samples and Viking rations). That is per person per day, so book donors can get the discount every day. (No magazines.) For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2YvwOpz.