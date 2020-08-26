As with most health issues, the earlier nasal disease is treated, the better.

Q: My dog is snorting and sneezing a lot. What could be wrong with him?

A: Problems affecting the canine nose can range from minor to serious. Figuring out what's causing the problem can take a little detective work.

Rhinitis is an infection of the nasal cavity and can affect dogs of any age. Sinusitis is an infection of the sinuses. Many dogs have a combination of the two and show signs such as sneezing, bloody or mucuslike discharge, or coughing from postnasal drip.

Aspergillus is a type of fungus that can invade the nasal cavity. We see it most typically in young or middle-aged dogs with long or medium-length muzzles. Common signs of this fungal infection are a heavy, mucuslike discharge, discoloration of the nostrils, apparent facial pain and occasionally nasal bleeding.

Dogs that have snuffled up a foreign object into the nose – a bean, a foxtail or even a blade of grass – usually sneeze violently, paw at the nose in a fruitless attempt to remove the item and may have a thick or bloody nasal discharge. Sometimes a veterinarian can remove foreign bodies with tweezers while the dog is sedated or anesthetized, but surgery may be necessary for an object lodged deeply in the nose. Don't try to remove objects yourself; you may make the problem worse.

Older dogs may develop tumors in the nasal cavity. The tumors may cause sneezing or sniffling, a runny nose or bleeding from one nostril. Some tumors can block airflow, making it difficult for the dog to breathe.

Like any health problem, nasal disease is easiest to treat before it becomes advanced. Nosebleeds, discharge and excessive sneezing aren't normal. Signs of facial pain include pawing at the face or loss of appetite. Take your dog to the veterinarian at the first sign of irritation of that sensitive snout. – Dr. Marty Becker

THE BUZZ

• Teaching your dog or cat to touch and follow your hand or a target such as a stick has many uses, according to the authors of the book "From Fearful To Fear Free," Lisa Radosta, Marty Becker and Mikkel Becker. A dog who jumps on people in greeting can learn instead to touch his nose to a visitor's hand. It's also a simple way to move your pet off a piece of furniture or onto a scale at the veterinary clinic, or to direct his focus away from food or objects he's not allowed to have. Following and touching a target can help reduce a pet's fear of a stethoscope, nail clippers and similar objects.

• Words about dogs have changed many times over the years. For instance, the words "pup" or "puppy" originally referred to a type of dog no longer in existence, but by the 16th century, they were used to refer to any young dog. Domestic canines used to be called "hunds," a word that eventually turned into "hound." The word "dog" entered the language in 1050, and "hound" became reserved only for hunting dogs. We see that history in the word today, in its use as a verb meaning to pursue relentlessly or to persecute or pester.

• Feline fatale? The first cat to appear in movies is thought to have been a gray cat named Pepper, who appeared in several silent films. More recent famous film felines include the ginger cat who played Buttercup in "Catching Fire," the second in the "Hunger Games" trilogy; Keanu, the adorable kitten in Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key's 2016 screwball comedy of the same name; the seven cats in "Kedi," a 2017 Turkish documentary of Istanbul's street cats; Goose, the alien-in-cat-form from 2019's "Captain Marvel"; and of course Mr. Bigglesworth from the Austin Powers series, played by Sphynx cat Ted Nude-gent.

