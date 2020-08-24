Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

CO.STARTERS Get Started Workshop: 6 to 9 a.m. Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. offers insights, relationships and tools needed to turn an idea into a business. It’s for those just getting started, those stuck on a particular issue, or are in need of a refresher. It’s is a low-commitment opportunity to understand what’s driving budding entrepreneurs, explore their ideas through the CO.STARTERS Canvas, and refine a business model by learning ways to get meaningful customer feedback and start pursuing an idea. Participants can collaborate with other members and make connections to help along the way. It’s a free virtual workshop via Zoom. A device with internet connection is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3kZyrFI. An email on how to join the session will be sent prior to the workshop.

Pick our own tomatoes, raspberries, pickles and beans: Mason Farms. 8603 West Lake Road in Lake City. Tomatoes: Roma and canning tomatoes are $5 per quart and $8 for half bushel and $15 a bushel. Also, red raspberries: $7 per quart; pickles: $8 per eight-quart basket or $15 for half bushel; and green and yellow beans, $5 per eight quart basket or $18 per bushel. They accept cash, credit, debit and EBT. Baskets may be purchased for $1, or bring your own.They’re open seven days a week. The farm stand is now open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. 774-8592.

Tune in to the Erie Zoo: If you want to see some cool animals, but aren’t up for walking around in public during a pandemic, leave the mask in the car and queue up the Erie Times-News playlist of videos from the Erie Zoo. There’s an interview with a man who walks the zoo every single day, llamas on 38th Street, a giraffe learning a new trick and many more. Find the playlist at https://bit.ly/2EcBTw4.