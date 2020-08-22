Right now, properties with up to 400 acres are for sale. Here are just a few of the 21- to 57-acre listings.

I remember years when people wanted country living with land, woods, ponds and acreage, and it wasn’t as plentiful as it is now.

Today, we’ve pulled just a few listings in Erie County from Realtor.com that have 21 to 57 acres. There were plenty of homes with 3 to 19 acres. And if you want 100 to 400 acres, those are available also. Here are just a few:

3241 South Hill Road, McKean

$589,000

21.17 acres

Known as Trotterville Farms, this property includes 21.17 acres and a 2,332-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three full baths.

There’s more than land to love outside with an in-ground pool, 1-acre stocked pond, dock, hunting camp, fishing cabin, horse stables, outbuilding with a recreation room, workshop and garage. It also features an in-law apartment and plenty of space to enjoy the view from a variety of porches and decks. Taxes are $5,732.

Jenn Hills, of Coldwell Banker Select Realtors, lists this house. Call her at 572-0705.

9530 Route 6N, Albion

$289,900

53.42 acres

This brick home includes woods, fields, a pond, bank barn and a spacious home with hardwood flooring. Built in 1940, this home includes a 9-by-22-foot covered front porch that enters the three-bedroom residence with one bath and 1,715 square feet of living space. There is plenty of room to roam inside and out, and the home sale includes mineral rights. Taxes are $1,751.

Charles Broad, with Pennington Lines Real Estate, is the listing agent. For more information, call him at 456-4446.

9830 Wattsburg Road, Wattsburg

$299,900

57.49 acres

It’s two-for-one on this property: a house and a barn that was converted into a house in the 1990s with three bedrooms, one full bath, two half baths and 2,800 square feet.

The barn dates back to 1937, and it features Pennsylvania bluestone flooring and hardwood flooring, repurposed beams and ladders from the original barn and a three-car integral garage. The second home − a brick residence with 1,492 square feet, two bedrooms and one and a half baths − was built in 1973. Taxes are $8,380.

For more information, call Mark Hutchison of Coldwell Banker Select Realtors, at 450-3389.

Contact Pam Parker at pparker@timesnews.com. Follow her on twitter.com/HerTimesErie.