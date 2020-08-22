Sister Stephanie Schmidt takes over from Sister Anne Wambach.

Sister Stephanie Schmidt was installed this month as the new leader of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

She became the community’s 22nd prioress during evening praise Aug. 15 at the Benedictines’ monastery on East Lake Road in Harborcreek Township, officials said.

"I am humbled and honored to be called forth to be your prioress in this service of love," Schmidt told the 84-member community, which elected her to a five-year term.

She succeeds Sister Anne Wambach, who had served as prioress since 2010. After a short break, Wambach will be director of health services at the monastery, a spokeswoman said.

Schmidt, a native of Warminster, originally entered the Religious Sisters of the Assumption, an international community, making her perpetual profession in 1980. In 1986, she moved to Mount St. Benedict Monastery and made her monastic profession as a Benedictine Sister of Erie in 1990.

Most recently, she was the director of monastic formation for the Benedictine Sisters. She has taught high school theology and was the founder and executive director of House of Healing, a residential program for non-violent female offenders and their children, a position she held until 2010.

The Erie Benedictines also installed a new Monastic Council, an advisory body to the prioress, officials said. Council members are Sisters Patricia Hause, Christine Kosin, Ann Muczynski, Diane Rabe and Linda Romey.