OPENING THURSDAY

MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: "Unhinged" (2020, R, 1:30)

OPENING FRIDAY

TINSELTOWN: "Unhinged"; "Jurassic Park" (1993, PG-13, 2:07); "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981, PG, 1:55); "Back The Future" (1985, PG, 1:56); "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" (2001, PG, 2:32); "The Goonies" (1985, PG, 1:54); "Inception" (2010, PG-13, 2:42); "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" (1980, PG, 2:04); "Words on Bathroom Walls" (2020, PG-13, 1:51)

MOVIES AT MEADVILLE: "Words on Bathroom Walls." "Inception."

SUNSET DRIVE IN (Friday, Saturday and Sunday): "Sixteen Candles" (1984, PG, 1:33); "The Breakfast Club" (1985, R, 1:37)

Metallica concert coming soon: Sunset Drive In will show a newly released Metallica concert Aug. 29. Admission is $115 a car, maximum six people per car. The concert was recorded for the event. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster and include four codes for a future concert called "SM2," billed as a sequel to an earlier show Metallica did with the San Francisco orchestra.

ALREADY AT MEADVILLE: "Abominable" (2019, PG, 1:35); "Grown Ups" (2010, PG-13, 1:35); "The Dark Knight" (2008, PG-13, 2:32); "Jurassic Park."

LEAVING MEADVILLE THURSDAY

"Gran Torino" (2008, R, 1:56); "Jaws" (1975, PG, 2:04); "Wizard of Oz" (1939, PG, 1:42); "Ghostbusters" (1984, PG, 1:47); "Beauty and the Beast" (2017, PG, 1:58); "Batman Begins" (2005, PG-13, 2:20)

Schedules are subject to change. Check with individual locations for social distancing and mask requirements.

– Times-News staff