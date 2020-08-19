Children should learn to let dogs come to them on their own terms.

Q: We have a new dog and we're trying to teach our 5-year-old daughter not to get in his face. Do you have any tips?

A: You are so smart to be working on that! Dogs are far more comfortable being able to approach a person, even a little one, on their own terms rather than having people approach them and get into their personal bubble.

Make a game out of teaching your daughter to learn to "read" body language so she knows what your dog is telling her. Signs of stress: whale eye (whites of the eyes showing), shaking off, frequently looking away, stress lines on the face, licking the lips, yawning, moving the body away to politely ask for the contact to end, stiffness in the body and pretending to sleep. Signs of happiness: gentle eyes, relaxed ears, a smile (mouth open with corners turned up and tongue showing), a wiggly body and a broadly wagging tail.

Encourage petting in places he enjoys, such as the side or shoulders. Ask her to pet him on the side where she's standing instead of reaching over his head or body.

Instead of walking up to or kneeling in front of your dog, ask your daughter to invite your dog to approach by standing a few feet away and signaling or patting her leg for the dog to come close. She can also sit cross-legged to reduce the likelihood that she'll lean into your dog's face. Remind her that it's OK for her dog to decide to move away when he's ready for some time to himself. Make sure your dog has spaces he can go that are off-limits to kids. – Mikkel Becker

THE BUZZ

• A partnership between the Cornell Veterinary Biobank and the Dog Aging Project will bank thousands of canine blood, hair, urine and fecal samples in support of the DAP's massive national study of aging in dogs and humans. The biological data gathered will aid researchers in their knowledge of aging in both species. Dogs and humans share many of the same age-related diseases, such as diabetes, arthritis and cancer, and what is learned about them in dogs can benefit humans as well. Because dogs share the same environment, lifestyle and often food as their owners, they are better models for study of those diseases.

• Why would a cat under attack who can't flee or bluff his way out of a fight roll over and expose his belly? It's a worthy feline fighting stance. A cat in danger knows instinctively to engage his powerful rear legs and sharp claws in a raking motion designed to tear into the vulnerable belly of an attacker. Think of it as inflicting eight knife wounds simultaneously and repeatedly. Toss in those sharp fangs and the front claws going for the opponent's face, and you can see that the cat is the ultimate ninja warrior.

• A rarely seen cousin of the Irish setter is the Irish red and white setter, which has, yes, a red and white coat instead of the solid red of the Irish setter. Other minor differences include ears set a little bit higher on the head; less profuse feathering on the chest, legs, belly and tail; and a body that's slightly shorter and sturdier. In temperament, the two breeds share the same joyous exuberance. Red-and-whites are said to be "thinking" dogs who will study you before offering a paw of friendship. They are favorites with hunters who prize their stamina.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. Send pet questions to askpetconnection@gmail.com.