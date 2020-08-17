Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Zabawa to go: Place your orders now (or soon) for the 27th annual Polish festival favorites to pick up at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2220 Reed St. Friday and Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m. Find the menu, (including pierogi, potato pancakes, bigos, kotlety, and sausages, chicken soup and czarnina, as well as baked goods such as sweet bread, cookies, nut rolls and fresh fried paczki) as well as a map of where to pick it all up at http://holytrinityrc.org/zabawa.html. Call 456-0671 for more information.

13th annual Brevillier Village Golf Outing: Benefits upgrade to the nurse call system at Ball Pavilion. Venango Valley Golf Course, 21217 Route 19, Venango. 11 a.m. registration and shot gun start at noon. $100 per golfer, includes: 18 hole scramble, green fees and cart lunch, food and beverage, golfer gift, steak dinner, prizes/awards and auction baskets. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/30UgO25. For more information, contact Maureen Rizzo at mrizzo@brevillier.org or (814) 899-8600 for more information.

Make-and-Take kits at Benson Library: 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville. Members can call 814-827-9712 to set up a lobby pick-up, and at the same time, they can ask about Make-and-Take kits. The library gives out a paper bag filled with supplies to create a different craft every week for each child in a household, while supplies last. Watch Miss Becky make the craft on the library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bensonmemlib/.