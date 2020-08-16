You are entitled to get mad when someone does something to you that just isn’t cool.

Have you ever been so furious at someone at work that you could just scream? Did you stay mad for a period of time?

And then, maybe you just got over it.

You told yourself that it wasn’t worth it, and you weren’t about to spend any more thoughts or energy on that person.

If so, good for you because that’s exactly how it should work.

Talking over you, constantly arriving late for meetings, stealing ideas, going around you, gossiping about you, sabotaging you, or even leaving you out.

You are fully entitled to get mad, frustrated, sad, hurt or any other emotion that you can think of when someone does something to you that just isn’t cool in your book. But, we're not meant to stay that way or hold onto that negative energy, and here's why.

In reality, negative emotions like that are healthy and helpful, but only for a bit. When people tick us off or otherwise get some sort of emotional "rise" out of us, it's a sign for us that we are meant to do something different as a result of whatever happened.

That sign is our beautiful unconscious (subconscious if that's what you call it) showing up in its full glory to say, "Hey Girl! Did you catch that? Because in my book, that was totally not cool, what just happened! And I think you need to do something about it."

Negative emotions are designed to transition us to another place, a better place where we are whole, and feel empowered. A place where we are acting as a result of a logical decision that benefits us and our beliefs, not reacting emotionally.

So that's the good part. The bad part is this. Your negative emotions that you feel are actually held in your body. You can even build them up to be stronger over time when that’s your focus, feeling that way.

That focus becomes instruction to your mind that says, "This is what I want to find." So essentially, you look for it, and you find it.

Over time you can get comfortable with your negative emotions, your anger, your sadness or grief, your fear, and self-imposed limiting beliefs. Over time, you start to identify with them, saying, "This is who I am."

The longer you hold onto negative emotions, the more harm they can create. They physically impact our bodies with stress, depression, heart disease and other harmful issues.

So why forgiveness?

Because forgiveness is exclusively for you.

Forgiveness allows you to let go of the emotions that are making you feel awful.

Forgiveness is the way to get unstuck because you are no longer anchored to the past.

Forgiveness empowers you to live your life and navigate your career on your terms.

So, it's up to us to learn our lesson and let those pesky negative emotions go, and forgiveness is the easiest way I know how to do that. I am a student of Huna, and we practice an ancient forgiveness practice called ho'oponopono. In the process, you reconnect with the person with the power of your imagination. You tell them you forgive them, and you ask for forgiveness for any wrongdoing you may have done (knowingly or unknowingly). Then you let them fade away.

Forgiveness isn't about who is right or wrong. It's not about saying what happened was ok. It's about healing for you. So whether it’s the forgiveness process that I mentioned or another, forgive and move on so that you can create success on your terms.

Here's wishing you the healing and the clarity you deserve.

Debbie Peterson is a speaker, author and professional mentor supporting women and emerging leaders to create career success on their terms.