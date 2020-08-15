Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Open Air Market: 9 a.m. to noon. Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park. Participating vendors include: Majestic Baking Co., Buona Cucina Oils and More, Post Apples, Blooming Valley Farms, Allburn Florist, Ember + Forge, Cafe 7-10 and Sundae. Enter at West Eighth Street and Seminole Drive. Do not park in private business lots. Masks required. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XQu5aa.

Breakfast with an Officer: 10 a.m. to noon, Tipsy Bean, 2425 Peach St. This is the first event of the Unity in the Community series designed to foster positive relationships between the police and the community. Unity in the Community is sponsored by Career & Dreams Inc. as part of its mission to strengthen and unify Erie’s diverse community. These events will give Erie families, public officials and Dream partners an opportunity to get to know their neighbors. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MyTipsyBean.

Experience Children’s Museum: Open in two-hour slots on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each time slot is limited to 75 visitors. Three individual sessions allows for disinfecting between sessions. Online reservations allow for contact-free entry. Tickets: children age 1 and younger, free; 2 and older, including adults, are $8; state EBT cardholders pay $2 for up to four people. Museum members, free. Make reservations at https://www.eriechildrensmuseum.org/make-a-reservation. For online reservation questions, send email to kristina@erichildrensmuseum.org or call 453-3743.