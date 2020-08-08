"John Lewis was my hero, my friend, let’s honor him by getting into good trouble." – Tybre Faw, 12

The death of John Lewis, the "conscience of our Congress," the ensuing services and tributes to his legacy and the tears of a 12-year-old boy, Tybre Faw, gave me a rare and welcome taste of deep, abiding hope this week.

Even in death, John Lewis left behind a final word, an inspiring and passionate call to courage: begging each of us to continue his unfinished march toward a world where individuals "set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity."

And a brave young boy, who met Lewis at a march in Selma, Alabama, shared a simple tribute at his funeral: "John Lewis was my hero, my friend, let’s honor him by getting into good trouble." With these simple heartfelt words, Tybre claimed Lewis’ legacy for a new generation and added a new urgency to the cry for equality and peace at a time when we need it most.

Good trouble, indeed: that love without boundaries will continue to be the ultimate measure of all we do or decide. Good trouble indeed: that to harmonize mercy and justice and to live both authentically is to love as God loves. Good trouble indeed: that to become burning love itself might well cost a lifetime of peril and pain and heartache and unrelenting goodness even in the face of evil. Good trouble indeed: that the divine spark in one 80-year-old man at the end of a brilliant journey now burns with new fervor in the soul of a 12-year-old boy who may very well find exceptional ways to risk mercy and love for the sake of justice. Good and necessary trouble. Amen.

In his own youth, Lewis was set on fire by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., and in his dying, released a tidal wave of grace for this brave young boy and for any one of us who have the courage to claim for ourselves his final cry and his fervent legacy: "I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe … that to demonstrate the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the most excellent way."

Sister Mary Ellen Plumb is a member of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Harborcreek Township, and is on the staff of Monasteries of the Heart.