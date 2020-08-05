Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

2020 census help: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2020 census assistance is available at Blasco Library. A complete count in the 2020 census helps bring funding home for education, roads, libraries and much more. Learn about Erie County's efforts at https://eriecountypa.gov/2020-census. And complete your census form at https://my2020census.gov.

Self-guided walks through the west bayfront: 4 to 6 p.m. Participants can register and report progress to be entered into drawings for weekly prizes. Route maps may be picked up at any of the pick-up points listed below, or visit https://ourwestbayfront.org/event/walks for details. Walk themes include: Murals in the West Bayfront, Black History, Soul Stroll, By the Bay, OWB Parks and Our West Bayfront Revitalization Projects. Map pickup points: 457 W. Fourth St., Strong Vincent Middle School, Emerson Gridley School, First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant (West Seventh Street) and Gridley Park. The walks are free.

Caregiver's support group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Allegheny Health Network at Saint Vincent Cancer Institute, 2508 Myrtle St., is starting a caregiver’s support group, which will meet the first Wednesday of every month. Due to COVID-19, the group will meet virtually as well as in-person at the cancer center. Registration is required. Contact Heather Stempka, patient care navigator, at 452-5463 or heather.stempka@ahn.org. For more information, visit https://erie.ahn.org.