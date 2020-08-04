Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Ronald Reagan retrospective: 8 p.m. WQLN. Part one of a two-part "American Experience" series. (Part two airs Aug. 11.) The film features discussions with family, friends, historians and biographers. It was produced with much access to the Reagan family including his wife, Nancy Reagan, and three of his four children, as well as biographer Edmund Morris and his cabinet and counterparts such as former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. For trailers and information, visit www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/reagan/.

Teen Reading Lounge: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Zoom meeting based at Blasco Library. The session will focus on a collection of short stories about diverse teens and how they love, including interracial, multicultural and LGBTQ+. Besides discussion of the stories, participants can contribute to a socially distant chalk walk and can keep their books. Kids 13-18 are invited. Register at teenspace@eriecountypa.gov or by calling 451-6904. Free.

National Night Out in Erie: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Glenwood Heights Neighborhood Association, Pear Park, near the intersection of Sassafras and West 36th streets. Music, food, beverages, and a visit from Erie police, firefighters and a fire engine. Social distancing and masks required. Also, SafeNet National Night Out Community Resource Fair, 5 to 7 p.m., Zoom invitation: https://bit.ly/31ivs24.