If you think homes are selling fast, you’re right.

According to a news release from the National Association of Realtors, the real estate market is healthy and pending sales rose 16.6%, in June, the highest level since 2006.

Locally, the sales didn’t set those records, but overall, the second quarter turned out pretty well considering the restrictions Realtors and everyone else had to deal with as a result of COVID-19.

Here is some of the good news:

In Erie County, according to the Greater Erie Board of Realtors’ stats, the second quarter median sales price was $130,000. The only quarter to beat that price in two years was the third quarter of 2019 when the median price rose to $133,000.

Similarly, the average sales price in the second quarter was $158,000 topped only by the third quarter of 2019 at $159,333.

Clearly, last year, the third quarter was a good one.

While we didn’t hit national kinds of records, there were more than 1,500 pending sales in the second quarter – a little lower than the second quarters in 2019 (1,537) and 2018 (1,504), but it was still the third highest sales quarter in two years.

It’s not surprising that the inventory of new listings was lower than last year due to COVID-19, but that inventory has been low since the fourth quarter of 2019. Mark Kibbe, of Keller Williams Realty, and president of the Greater Erie Board of Realtors, said the lack of available homes for sale this year did result in "multiple offer situations" on homes for sale, but the inventory is starting to balance out.

If it seems to you like a lot of the houses you’ve seen for sale are selling in a hurry, I agree. I have seen pending sales in all price ranges in the last few months.

For example, recently, it only took a few days for the condominium at 21 Niagara Pier, Erie, to bring in an offer. The listing price is $650,000 for the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home with 2,462 square feet of living space. It is listed with Phyllis Turner of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Also, the home featured in House to Home last week at 504 Kahkwa Blvd., Erie, has become a pending sale after a few days with a list price of $239,900. The listing agent is Debra Fries, of Coldwell Banker Select Realtors.

Similarly, the three-bedroom, one-and-a half-bath home at 929 Evergreen Drive, Erie, was listed on July 16 and has a pending sale at $125,000. It was listed with Nancy Placidi of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

What’ next?

According to Realtor.com, Freddie Mac reported last week that average interest rates on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose to 3.01%. The average had been 2.98% the previous week, the first time in 50 years that it slipped below 3%.

That could mean continued good news in the third quarter.

