Make it a special day with your rescued pupper.

Dear Readers: It's Aug. 1, known by dog lovers as DOGust 1st! It's the day to celebrate shelter dogs. When you adopt a dog from a shelter, the staff can only approximate the age of the dog, so Aug. 1 is designated as the shelter dogs' universal birthday for all.

To celebrate, take your dog to the park for a play date, throw a party at home or treat your dog to new toys, treats and a new, fluffy and comfy bed. – Heloise

P.S.: According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.ASPCA.org), 1.6 million dogs are adopted from shelters every year. Let's push for 2 million. Go find a friend!

Dear Heloise: When I launder my cuffed shorts, I make sure to unroll them first. Crumbs and debris can accumulate in the folds of the cuffs. Then it's an easy matter to recuff them. – Heidi in Tennessee

Dear Heloise: Instead of cleaning gooey, messy cheese that has melted off burgers and onto my barbecue grill, I realized if I fold the corner of the cheese up into the center of the slice, then onto the burger, the mess is avoided altogether.

And perhaps the best part: Nobody feels shorted of cheese. – Mike

Dear Readers: Walking in the city on a summer's evening is great exercise, but it must be done safely. According to the National Highway Safety Administration (www.NHTSA.gov), stay safe by:

• Staying on the sidewalk, but if there's no sidewalk, walk facing on-coming traffic.

• Carrying a flashlight, ID and your cellphone.

• Wearing bright or reflective clothing.

• Crossing only in marked crosswalks and obeying traffic signals. – Heloise

Dear Heloise: When it's time to give Goliath, my Doberman mix, a bath, I've resigned myself to the fact that I'm going to get wet, too. What helps? Cutting armholes and a head hole into a huge, 42-gallon contractor trash bag, slipping myself into the bag (a fashionable look, ha!) and then getting Goliath in the tub. It works! – Betty in Colorado

Dear Readers: If your garden yield is too big for your personal use, consider donating extra vegetables and fruits to your city's food bank to help the needy in your community. Give them a call. –Heloise

Erie Times-News readers: To donate your extra produce, take it to your neighborhood food pantry. If you don’t know which pantry is in your neighborhood, call Second Harvest at 459-3663, ext. 107.

Send a great hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; Fax: 210-435-6473 or send email to heloise@heloise.com.