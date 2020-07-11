Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Garden Tours: Butterfly Buffet, 1 to 4 p.m, 4017 Wood St. A pollinator-certified garden designed to attract butterflies via native perennials and shrubs. Herb garden, rock designs, heart of sedums, hosta "hostel" and colorful annuals. Rain date, Sunday, 1-4. Enter through gate on West 41st Street. Hoof Beat Acres, 8423 Luther Road, Girard, 4 to 8 p.m. Cottage-style gardens cover a 3-acre lot. Shade and sun gardens with barn covered in "repurposed glass garden art." Creekside Botanical Gardens, 6130 Heidler Road, Fairview, 4 to 8 p.m. 3-acre botanical garden with winding paths and garden rooms, including the greenhouse.

West Lake Fire Department fundraiser: 6 to 9 p.m., Black Monk Brewery, 3721 W. 12th St.; featuring Jesse James Weston. Lil Wagon food truck will be on site. $1 of every pint sale of Firehouse 48 Irish Red Ale will be donated to the fire department. For information, visit https://bit.ly/3fi8EFt.

2020 Lake Erie Cyclefest: This summer, Lake Erie Cyclefest is growing from four days to 62 days, offering rolling registrations, memorable merchandise and good health through cycling. The new structure includes 10 new routes that will take participants to all corners of Erie County. Cyclists can ride anytime through Aug. 31, with other cyclists or independently. Proceeds benefit WQLN, PBS, NPR, EmergyCare and the YMCA of Greater Erie. Register at www.lakeeriecyclefest.com.