Serafini’s has plans to reopen in August and Like My Thai’s doors are open again.

Sometimes I have to think about what should go first in this column. This week, even though we’ve already published the story, there’s no doubt in my mind that many readers here will breathe a sigh of relief to hear that Serafini’s, 2642 W. 12th St., will be reopening in August. Owner Paula Carrara told reporter Jim Martin that she is simply hoping to steer well clear of the COVID-19 craziness, and wanted to wait until things settled down. See? We were all panicked over nothing.

You might also have already heard about the positive COVID-19 test on an employee at Riverside Brewing Co., 1 Fountain St., Cambridge Springs. That is also calming down. The rest of the staff has been tested (all negative), a thorough re-cleaning has been performed and they have all kinds of brand new signs now about how we should all behave during a pandemic. As of this writing, they were planning to reopen Wednesday and co-owner De Howles said they’ll be monitoring and sanitizing throughout the day.

Meanwhile, RBC got its delivery truck back from the painters, and it sure doesn’t look like your typical beer delivery truck. You’ll likely see it (a mile away) between RBC’s distribution points in Erie, Edinboro, Cambridge Springs, Meadville, Saegertown and Pittsburgh. The artwork was done at Sharper Image, designed by Michael Fritz.

"It’s a moving billboard," Howles said. "People really notice those. It’s important to advertise and the places it will be going are the places we'd like to target our advertising and distribution."

Like My Thai, 827 State St., opened Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic. Hours for now are Mondays through Fridays, 2 to 9 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 7475 Peach St., being a chain, doesn’t come up in my column that much. But I thought this was kind of cool. They’ve worked out this amazing COVID-19 system where you get a text when your table is ready, a digital menu that you read on your phone and you pay your check the same way. You still have to touch your silverware, though. Still working on that.

The Cork 1794, West Erie Plaza, has a new chef, menu and general manager. Mike Karle is the executive chef. He was the executive sous chef when the restaurant opened, and most recently was the executive chef at (Red Letter Hospitality sister restaurant) Molly Brannigan’s before COVID-19.

"His new menu is going over extremely well with our guests," said spokeswoman Anne Lewis. "We have a new culinary concept and have added in several new items."

The new general manager at The Cork is Nick Roschi. Lewis said he is originally from Erie but moved for 14 years to Hawaii, where he worked in the hospitality industry. He moved back and joined Red Letter during the COVID-19 shutdown as well.

Lou Bizzarro’s Ringside Restaurant, 3202 Sterrettania Road, has new hours. They’re serving Mondays through Thursdays, 3 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 3 to 11 p.m.

If you have regional restaurant news or questions, please send to jennie.geisler@timesnews.com, or call her at 870-1885.