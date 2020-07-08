The symptoms can be similar to many disorders and diseases.

Q: My vet thinks my cat has inflammatory bowel disease. Why doesn't she know for sure, and what can you tell me about it?

A: IBD, as it's known for short, is one of those diseases that's difficult to diagnose, because the signs – vomiting, diarrhea, changes in appetite, weight loss, drinking more water and urinating more frequently – are commonly seen in other diseases as well. And those signs may come and go for no apparent reason.

There's not a simple test your vet can give and say "Yes, your cat definitely has IBD." It's more of a process of elimination – ruling out all the other possibilities. That can involve testing for parasites and foreign bodies, changing the diet to see if the cat has food allergies or intolerances, checking fecal samples for bacterial infections, ultrasound to look for thickening of intestinal walls or enlarged lymph nodes, and blood work and biopsies.

The goal of treatment is to reduce the inflammation causing your cat's discomfort, restock the gut with healthy "bugs," and possibly to suppress an overactive immune system. Depending on the signs, that might mean changing the food to something highly digestible and low in fat; adding certain vitamins, prebiotics, probiotics or other supplements; prescribing a broad-spectrum antibiotic; or giving a course of corticosteroids to help calm the immune system and reduce inflammation. Corticosteroids can predispose cats to developing insulin resistance or diabetes, so careful monitoring is important.

Once the diagnosis is made and treatment begins, your cat may have a good prognosis. A lot depends on how far along the disease is by the time it's diagnosed, how compliant the cat is about receiving medication and how well the body responds to treatment. Be sure to ask your veterinarian about possible side effects to watch for.

THE BUZZ

• Dogs at greatest risk of heatstroke are seniors, overweight dogs or those with smushed faces. A study of more than 900,000 dogs, published last month in Scientific Reports, found that chow chows, bulldogs, French bulldogs and pugs, as well as dogs 12 or older, were more likely to experience heat-related illness. Dogs with flat faces have constricted upper airways, so it's more difficult for them to cool themselves by panting. Dogs who are people-pleasers – think golden retrievers and English springer spaniels – may overheat because they work too hard and too long without stopping. Senior dogs may have heart or lung conditions that make them vulnerable to heatstroke. Watch for excessive panting, glassy eyes, skin that's hot to the touch and loss of coordination, and take steps to cool your dog immediately if you see them. Get your dog to the veterinarian ASAP if she collapses or has trouble breathing.

• Should you – can you – clicker-train your ferret, bunny, chicken, guinea pig or other pocket pet? Yes, and yes! Benefits include building confidence, having a pet who comes when called (especially great when your hamster has disappeared into the sofa cushions), fun interactions for both of you, building a stronger bond between you and easier handling at the vet clinic. Before you begin, know your species. Bunnies and hamsters, for instance, may be timid, so go slow and give them time to get used to the new activity.

• G.I. Joe, a homing pigeon who served in the United States Army Pigeon Service, made a 20-mile flight in 20 minutes, delivering a message that saved the lives of more than 100 troops in World War II. He was presented with the Dickin Medal – the equivalent for animals of the Victoria Cross or Medal of Honor – for gallantry.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. Send pet questions to askpetconnection@gmail.com.