Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

New duet from Erie Philharmonic: There’s a new episode (46) in the Erie Phil from Home series that features a duet by Ken Johnston, concertmaster, and Kieran Hanlon, principal bass. It’s a short one, just under three minutes, perfect for a mental break from whatever you’re worrying about. Find it at https://eriephil.org/fromhome#new-page-3.

Panama Rocks reservations: The Fourth of July weekend can be one of the busiest weekends of the year for parks, Panama Rocks said in a recent email. They have created a new online reservation system to help reduce crowding, and while people can make same-day reservations, they expect reservations for Thursday through Sunday to fill up fast and recommend making yours as soon as possible at www.panamarocks.com/make-your-reservation.html

Heinz History Center Reopens: The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum and Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, all in Pittsburgh, reopened to the public Wednesday. All History Center museums will operate at 50% capacity. All sites will implement new social distancing policies as well as frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and the addition of hand sanitizing stations throughout the museums. For details on advanced ticketing, timed-entry policies and new procedures, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.