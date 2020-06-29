Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Little Italy Farmers Market: The Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network will be holding their Farmers Market on Mondays from 3-6 p.m. at 331 W. 18th St., starting this Monday. Masks, sanitizing, distancing and other procedures will be in place to ensure a safe experience for all. The open air market will feature produce grown by teens in the SSJNN Urban Farm as well as by several other local farmers. SNAP and FMNP senior produce vouchers will again be doubled to encourage healthy eating. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fYjCA3.

Maestro Meyer's weekly playlist: Erie Philharmonic Music Director Daniel Meyer’s weekly playlist focuses on colors. That might sound weird, but there’s actually a word for it: synesthesia. "Some composers see colors when they hear music," he said. As for the playlist, "Whether there is a color in its title or a piece designed to sound like a specific color, the following is a prismatic display of orchestral palette possibilities." Find it at https://spoti.fi/31lnJCg.

"PBS American Portrait": PBS is creating a new TV special about families. for its American Portrait website. Everyone is invited to share a video, a few photos or a written response that illustrates your version of "Family looks like…" Organizers are hoping to reflect every kind of family: blood relations or by choice — and the traditions, jokes, challenges, meals, trips, stories, heirlooms, arguments, celebrations, tragedies, memories, homes, and love that define them. Upload yours and find others at https://to.pbs.org/3icahGT.