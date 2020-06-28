Michael Sullivan, former director of institution relations and public affairs at Chautauqua Institution, battled COVID-19, and shares his story.

Solo living for two April weeks in a camper parked in the driveway of his daughter’s suburban Denver, Colorado, home wasn’t on Michael “Sully” Sullivan’s bucket list.

But the camper was a step up after three weeks of dealing with COVID-19 in St. Anthony Hospital, in Denver, including two weeks in its Intensive Care Unit.

This was all a huge surprise for Sullivan, 77, the former director of institution relations and public affairs at Chautauqua Institution in New York state, who moved to Denver with his wife Nancy several years ago.

An active retiree, he plays hockey with people half his age, and has a part-time job as an usher at the Pepsi Center, downtown Denver’s major arena.

On March 24, continuous coughing, breathing difficulties and orders from his family physician, Ashleigh Sartor, M.D., sent Sullivan to the emergency room.

Results from hospital tests and x-rays were not good. He was administered high levels of oxygen, tested for the virus, then admitted to the hospital. Sullivan would be treated as if he had COVID-19 until test results were known.

He was placed in intensive care the next day to administer high levels of oxygen, and he was not permitted to have any visitors.

Throughout his ordeal, he shared his thoughts with Facebook friends. “Rough night. No change. I am so lucky to have so many prayers and good thoughts. Love you all,” he posted on March 25.

The medication hydroxychloroquine was added to his treatment. Still experiencing shortness of breath even with high levels of oxygen, Sullivan was told that intubation was a possibility.

The thought of being sedated for a ventilator placement down his throat devastated Sullivan. After a few hours of despair and prayer, he became energized by his lifelong, deep religious faith and word of an extensive prayer group that included family, former coworkers from his Chautauqua Institution days, his local Dawg Nation hockey team pals, and Facebook friends. Many friends of friends also joined the prayer team.

“I told myself that I’m going to beat this thing,” Sullivan recalled. “I have to work. I can’t let all my family and friends down. I could truly feel the power and strength of their prayers.”

Many hours of determined, intense deep breathing with a cannula delivering oxygen into his nostrils and the medication prevented intubation. (Nasal cannulas deliver supplemental oxygen to people who find it difficult to breath in enough oxygen on their own).

Long periods of being on his stomach while deep breathing with the cannula followed in the ICU for days. Sullivan lived with the device with decreasing levels of oxygen for the next five weeks.

Test results about 10 days after hospital admission confirmed a COVID-19 diagnosis.

WiFi on his cellphone and iPad enabled some FaceTime conversations and messaging with family. Sullivan never lost his sense of taste, a common symptom of COVID-19, but his appetite disappeared.

He dropped about 30 pounds during the hospitalization. Sullivan turned 77 on April 4 while isolated in the ICU. A Zoom video hookup on his mobile phone with his family was the only birthday celebration. Noticeable improvements and a decrease in oxygen requirements were very special birthday gifts.

He never lost his finely tuned Irish sense of humor. “I entered the hospital at age 76 and came out at 77,” Sullivan quipped. “But I came out.”

Next was a move from the ICU to the seventh floor of the hospital before he was released from it and into the camper on April 8. To protect his wife, Nancy Sullivan, from possible infection, the fully equipped camper at the home of daughter Mary Sullivan, her husband, Brad Lickenstaff, and their son, Ralph Sullivan, was Michael Sullivan’s oasis for two weeks. His wife had dealt with a health issue a year ago and everyone wanted to reduce her risk.

Michael Sullivan’s wife and daughter were among those preparing and delivering food to his camper. He enjoyed visitors while relaxing in the driveway with chairs spaced for social distancing.

The high point of recovery came April 20, when he moved back home with his wife. Married 53 years, the month apart was their longest separation since his yearlong 1969 deployment in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.

“I credit the power of prayer and an outstanding team of doctors and nurses at St. Anthony,” Michael Sullivan said. “They were great — they literally saved my life.”

While not sure of his COVID-19 origins, Michael Sullivan speculates it may have been from his part-time job as an usher at the Pepsi Center in Denver. He worked a concert March 12 by rap artist Post Malone attended by about 18,000 fans. It was the last large gathering in Colorado before the state and national lockdown.

Michael Sullivan is very fit: he had no health issues prior to the virus and plays hockey regularly. In 2018, total hip replacements two weeks apart were major surgeries, but didn’t keep him from playing hockey. He eagerly anticipates a fall return to the ice.

Some of Michael Sullivan’s teammates visited his first day in the camper. Maintaining social distancing, they brought warm greetings, a sheet of dry ice for his grandson and him to practice slap shots in the driveway, and a Guinness Irish Stout for Michael Sullivan to enjoy a few sips.

His wife tested positive for the virus in late April but showed no symptoms. Both of them tested negative for the virus a few weeks later and positive for the antibodies.

“We will absolutely do anything we can to help others in this time of need,” Michael Sullivan said. “We are awaiting details from health officials for more testing and maybe donating plasma to help those infected.

“We want to help others with the virus get over it like I did.” LEL