Erie Virtual Game Night: 7 p.m. Trivia, charades and drawing over video. Available every night and presented by Let’s Roam. Participants should register at https://bit.ly/31dwCNZ. Groups only need one game night ticket per group of up to 16 people. The first game night is free. To get that, visit https://bit.ly/30Wpbeb.

Pride Through the Ages: Greater Erie Alliance for Equality is hosting a contest with the prize of a Pride T-shirt from Erie Apparel. Post your photo of a past Pride event, or how you’re planning to celebrate 2020 Pride a bit differently on the GEAE Facebook page by June 30 at midnight. Three winners will be chosen. Each photo receives one entry so post away – and share with your friends. Winners will be notified by Facebook messenger by July 2.

New film in support of protesters: Filmmaker Michael Coulombe has released a film titled "My Eyes," a short form visual recitation of his poem by the same name. "(It) was a poem I wrote from the viewpoint of a black man being lynched," Coulombe said in a press release. "Here we are 15 years later in 2020 and this poem is just as relevant today as it was back when I wrote it. In this age (of) Black Lives Matter and police brutality, I knew I could no longer remain quiet. This visual poem is spoken by people of all races, men and woman as well as gay, lesbian and transgender; the communities that face the most discrimination." You can view the film at https://youtu.be/mtv945jN9Dc.