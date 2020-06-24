The "sneak" method is easier on everyone, but it doesn’t always work.

Q: Argh! I have to give my cat a pill every day. Do you have any tips on how to get it down her?

A: Every cat owner dreads this day, but it doesn't have be a struggle for you or for your cat. Here are some tips to help you be successful.

If you're dealing with a pill, the first thing you might try is the "sneak" technique: putting the pill inside a tasty morsel of meat, cat food or cream cheese – whatever your cat loves. It should be something she doesn't get every day. Offer one bite of the treat plain – no pill – then one with the pill, followed by another plain piece to sweeten the deal. When the sneak method works, it's easiest on both of you.

Ask your veterinarian about having medication compounded into a flavored liquid or chew; think tuna or chicken. Another option is transdermal delivery through a patch on the skin.

When your cat turns up her nose at treats or scratches off patches, though, you have to go with a hands-on approach. Snuggle your cat into your left arm (reverse this if you're a lefty), place your hand over the top of the muzzle in a C shape and squeeze gently so the mouth opens. Gently pull down on the lower jaw for a wider opening. Place the pill in the mouth as far back as you can, then gently close the mouth and stroke your cat's throat to encourage swallowing. Follow the pill with a treat or a sip of water to make sure the pill doesn't get stuck in the esophagus. You're done!

Practice the mouth-opening motion, followed with a tiny treat, before you ever have to give a cat a pill so she learns to enjoy the handling.

THE BUZZ

• There aren't as many pet cats in the United States as there used to be. Feline population numbers have been revised downward by the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine from 74 million in 2014 to 58.4 million in 2018, a decrease of 21%. Why is the CVM counting cats? The estimates, based on information provided by the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Department of Agriculture, help the CVM determine "minor-use" drug needs for major animal species, including cats, dogs, horses and chickens. Minor-use drugs are used to treat diseases or conditions that aren't common or occur only in certain locales.

• It's toad season in south Florida. The invasive amphibians (Rhinella marina), which go by the names cane, bufo, marine or giant toads, secrete a skin toxin that's lethal to dogs who have the misfortune to lick or bite them. Get your dog to the veterinarian quick if you see excessive drooling, red gums, vomiting, disorientation, incoordination or seizures. They can die within minutes if left untreated. Keep pets away from standing water, ditches, streams and canals, where the toads are most likely to be found. This type of toad is also seen in the lower Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas.

• You've heard that foraging – by way of puzzle toys – is important for the mental well-being of dogs and cats, but did you know that birds need foraging experiences, too? It's a way to help animals perform natural behaviors – in this case, seeking food – that aren't really possible for them in our homes. You can find puzzle toys for parrots and other pet birds for sale at bird stores or online. You can also make them yourself by hiding your bird's favorite treats in half-covered bowls or wrapping food in pieces of paper and placing them in the cage or play gym for your bird to tear up and enjoy.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. Send pet questions to askpetconnection@gmail.com.