You're walking down the street and you see a dog like none you've ever seen before. What is that breed? Many of us have had that experience at one time or another.

More people are taking an interest in rare or unusual dog breeds, importing them after seeing one in a photo or movie, bringing them home from a trip or seeking out the few breeders available in North America. Some owners share what they're like to live with.

• Alaskan klee kai

If you see what looks like a miniature husky, you might have encountered a klee kai. This relatively new breed was developed in the 1970s and 1980s by a breeder in Alaska, using Siberian huskies, Alaskan huskies, schipperkes and American Eskimo dogs. Klee kai are sweet and active but cautious in new situations or toward new people, said petsitter Terry Albert, who has one as a client. Their double coat needs to be brushed weekly, and yes, they shed. Klee kai come in three sizes based on height: standard, miniature and toy.

• Cirneco

The Cirneco dell'Etna, a small Italian sighthound from Sicily, is naturally athletic – we know one who's a dock diving star – and friendly to boot. The Cirneco (cheer-NAY-ko) has a short, easy-care coat that needs only a weekly brushing. Cirnechi (the plural of the breed's name) think training is fun as long as you keep sessions short and provide treats, praise and play. When not chasing rabbits or other furry animals, they love curling up on soft furniture or bedding.

• Kooiker

Beyond the obvious attraction of the kooikerhondje's pretty silken white-and-red coat accented by black earring tassels and a plumy white tail is the appeal of her lively and affectionate character, said breed expert Betty Dalke Wathne. Sensitive and intelligent, they are highly trainable. Devoted to family, kooikers can be a little fierce when alerting to strangers and impulsive when their prey drive is engaged. The best family for a kooikerhondje will have some dog experience and be willing to put time into training.

• Mudi

This medium-size Hungarian sheepdog is smart and active, a good watchdog and a talented athlete. Mudis have a medium-length double coat, wavy or curly, that's easy to groom. Being a herding breed, mudis can be barkers. Breed enthusiast Pamela Sturtz said, "I love their smaller size and the merle coloring. If they didn't have such a piercing bark, they would be perfect."

• Polish lowland sheepdog

This delightfully shaggy herding breed, called "Polski owczarek nizinny" in his homeland (PON for short), is loyal, smart and easy to train, but he'll take over if you give him half a chance. They can also be a bit stubborn and determined, said expert Carol Oliver. The long double coat requires regular brushing.

• Portuguese podengo

Hailing from Portugal, this sighthound comes in two coat types and three sizes: pequeno (the one you're most likely to see), medio and grande. Both smooth and wire-coated dogs are easy to groom. Karen Sage, who has wire and smooth pequenos, said they are loyal, biddable, happy and comical, with a moderate energy level. "Mine make me laugh constantly," she said.

• Silken windhound

Gentle, friendly and affectionate, silkens are quintessential sighthounds who love to run a bit (only in safely fenced areas) and nap a lot – always sharing your sofa or bed with you. Owner Carla Wilson-Leff describes them as "cats wearing dog suits," and owner Linda Strauss said, "They are very smart and use their eyes to communicate in complex and subtle ways." Beware: Some are high jumpers.

• Stabyhoun

These striking dogs with the black head, black and white coat and plumy tail are considered national treasures in their homeland, the Netherlands. They have strong retrieving, pointing and tracking skills, making them great at dog sports. Ari Goerlich's stabyhoun, Rimke, has earned an astonishing 105 titles to date in eight dog sports, including dock diving, rally and nosework.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker.