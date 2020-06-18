Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Coffee Chat reheat: If you missed the third weekly Coffee Chat from WQLN Tuesday, hosted by Music Director Daniel Meyer, featuring Danna Sundet, principal oboe, and Laura Koepke, principal bassoon, you can watch it at https://bit.ly/2BdiHwC. Free.

Coolspring Museum Virtual Engine Show: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. live video stream of engine starts and operation from select engine at the Coolspring Power Museum of the internal combustion engine, in Coolspring, Pennsylvania. The collection includes hundreds of stationary engines housed in more than 35 buildings and outdoor displays. On Thursday and Friday, broadcasts will be live on Facebook . Interested parties are encouraged to submit video, which will be edited and merged into a Coolspring Field Show video to be posted on YouTube Saturday. For information, visit https://bit.ly/2AzIaAp.

Let's Talk About Racism: 7 to 8 p.m., Zoom meeting hosted by St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Lutheran pastors. During this first gathering, the conversation will touch on two questions: 1. What are your experiences of racism? 2. Why did you decide to join this discussion? Organizers said they would keep it to an hour and decide whether to meet weekly, biweekly or monthly to continue the conversation. For information, contact Pastor Sami at Pastor@stpaulserie.org or 833-1761, ext. 103. Join Zoom meeting from any Internet-connected device at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88985896864.