If you know of a place that offers pick-your-own fresh fruit this summer, we want to hear from you.

If you know of a place that offers pick-your-own fresh fruit this summer, we want to hear from you. Please send details via email to jgeisler@timesnews.com, or call her at 814-969-2208, send a tweet to the handle below.

Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @ETNgeisler