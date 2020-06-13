We cannot choose our tragedies in life but we can choose how to respond to them.

In 1977, comedic director and producer Mel Brooks released a film called “High Anxiety.” While the content of that film has nothing to do with what I am trying to get at today, it is the title of this film I am trying to approach. We are living in a time of “High Anxiety.”

It seems to me anxiety is the one human emotion we all presently share in some form or another. Our anxieties are different for each of us. For some, it might be anxiety over maintaining or even losing our livelihood. For others, it might be current unrest over racial divides and policing policies regarding race in our country. For others, it might be anxiety over the prospect of becoming ill and for others, it might be anxiety over the present need for separation from those we love and care about because of the pandemic. The reasons are varied for our present anxieties, but the emotion I would guess is nearly universal.

Viktor Frankl, the renowned neuropsychologist, author and Holocaust survivor, put forth the notion that we cannot choose our tragedies in life but we can choose how to respond to them. We live in a time of tragedies on an almost daily basis. It is up to us to choose how we respond to them.

We can respond with despair or we can respond with hope. We can look back or we can look forward. We can surrender or we can fight to create something new and better.

In the 1st Epistle of Peter, the writer says, “Cast all your anxiety on him, because he cares for you.” Throwing your anxieties towards God can and will help you relieve them. I know this, for in my many years of ministry I have witnessed it happen many times to many people. I have seen people develop peace by turning their anxieties over to a higher power.

So maybe try sending some anxiety in the direction of God. God can handle it and will send you back some comfort for as Peter says, “He cares about you.”

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Rev. Don Baxter is vicar at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4701 Old French Road.