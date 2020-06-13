Eggplant, a member of the Nightshade family, offers great diversity of colors and tastes to support summer cuisine.

Many home gardeners look forward to planting tomatoes and peppers, whether in the ground, raised beds or containers on the patio.

These members of the Nightshade (Solanaceae) family offer great diversity of colors and tastes to support summer cuisine.

One often overlooked member of this family is eggplant (Solanum melongena), another warm-weather vegetable that produces in mid- to late summer and comes in a variety of sizes and shapes.

Eggplant may also be grown in containers and in ornamental borders. What drew me to growing eggplant initially were the beautiful, small flowers and attractive fruits that give interest to both the veggie and flower garden. Of course, I also find that eggplant provides more diversity in the vegetable diet, and I was a consumer long before a grower.

Eggplant requires full sun; warm, well-drained, loamy soil; and a moderate amount of fertilizer to thrive. Starting seeds indoors at least eight to nine weeks before the last spring frost is necessary. However, most nurseries carry 6- to 8-week-old plants to transplant into your garden or container. Buy high-quality young plants, without blossoms, to ensure greater productivity.

In the garden, plant about 18 inches apart. If using a container, choose a dark color that will keep the soil warm. Stake plants, as you would tomatoes, at the time you put them in the soil and an inch or two from the plant. They will need support as they grow and produce fruits, which can become heavy.

Water thoroughly and add mulch to retain moisture and keep down weeds. Use a balanced fertilizer (5-10-10) twice during the growing season. Note that the first number in this fertilizer formula is nitrogen. Two much nitrogen will encourage foliage growth over flowers and fruit. Consistent watering is most important during fruit set and development.

Harvest eggplants when the skin is a uniform color and shiny. Try the poke test: If the skin does not bounce back with gentle pressure, it is ripe. But don’t wait too long to harvest or the seeds will become too big and the texture too tough.

We are used to seeing the standard, purple-black eggplant, but there are so many more varieties to try. They may be white, rose-pink, or green with stripes. Their shapes vary from long and thin to round or pear-shaped to finger sized. Try them all in your garden.

There are many great recipes for eggplant. Here is my favorite, which I have adapted so many times over the years that I would hardly recognize the original.

Ginny Majewski is a Master Gardener coordinator with Penn State Extension-Beaver County.