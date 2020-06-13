Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Drop-in and Discover Asbury Woods at 11 a.m. Saturdays. Program attendance is limited to 18 pre-registered attendees. The free activity is a weekly hands-on, minds-on, staff-facilitated educational activity. To learn more and to register, visit www.asburywoods.org/events/dropin.,

Tour Meadville’s Greendale Cemetery: See the blooms and listen to the discussion of the folks who made history. Three 90-minute sessions start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Society members pay $5, nonmembers pay $10. Social distancing rules apply, masks are required. Sessions limited to 20 people. Reservations required. Tickets include a voucher for a large drip coffee or medium cappuccino/latte from French Creek Coffee & Tea Co. Each participant will be entered to win a free mug and gift certificate. Call 814-336-3545.

Public Art Scavenger Hunt: Ready, Set, Hunt! Erie Arts & Culture is teaming up with Young Erie Professionals to present a mural and sculpture scavenger hunt. Submit your list to info@yeperie.org by June 30 for a chance to win a membership to the Erie Art Museum. For extra points, post a photo of you and the piece of art to Instagram and tag @erieartsculture and @youngerieprofessionals and #eriearthunt. Find rules and clues at https://bit.ly/3hhP1yG.