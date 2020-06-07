While confined at home, many of us bought some items we might not otherwise have purchased.

While we have been sheltering at home, many of us have had a tendency to splurge on things. Some were strange. Some added comfort to our homes. Some were necessities.

I combined all of those into my purchases. For example, I’ve wanted a new waffle iron for years, so I considered it a necessity, and waffles are comfort food. I also bought a yoga mat and a lot of other things.

On social media, I noticed my friends and family were buying more than I did, and there were a few fun trends out there that sparked a lot of interest. I asked in a post if folks would share some of what they had purchased, and I enjoyed reading more than 160 comments. Here are some of what we all found to keep our sanity.

For the home

Most of us were into home decorating, but Patrick Miller, of western Erie County, took the opportunity to invest in a home addition he called the Quarantine Chicken Coop, a $350 to $400 project that his family is enjoying.

“I found some plans online and modified them a bit,” he said. “It was something my wife, Alex, and I had been thinking about doing for awhile. After a few trips to a very empty grocery store early on during the pandemic, we decided ‘what better time than now?’

“Several weeks, and more than a few dozen eggs later, we could not be happier with our new backyard friends. Our daughter, Lorelei, is head over heels for them as well,” he said.

People got crafty and installed planters, patios, decks, raised gardens and other outdoor items that also included porch swings, gazebos and swimming pools. Some took the plunge into hot tubs. In one post, a few of my friends started a chat about their research, sharing how often they used their hot tubs, the best local companies to work with and if they were worth the expense.

Home improvement projects boosted sales at building supply chains, and Lowe’s had its biggest quarter in sales in about 15 years, according to a Reuter’s article on May 20.

As many of us worked from home, we struggled to office-ize our spaces. People bought air purifiers, office chairs, routers, laptops, desktop computers and an assortment of mobile desks.

Some folks avoided the toilet paper shortages and bought bidets, including Carolyn Zimmer Taylor, of Millcreek Township.

“We were a little slow on the mad rush to hoard toilet paper,” she said.

With all the gyms closed, plenty of people bought spin bikes, weight sets, treadmills and other fitness equipment. While no one specifically mentioned Peloton – the company that was mocked for its holiday season commercial in which a husband gives his wife an exercise bike – the company reported a 66% increase in sales this year, according to a CNBC report.

Mountain bikes enjoyed increased sales as well. It’s fairly easy to remain socially distant on a bike, and sales boomed in the last few months, to the point that bikes are now hard to find, according to an article in Forbes.

Food preparation

Some of us used the time at home to whip up some great recipes and experiment. Kombucha and other fermentation ideas brewed, and many people baked bread. Appliance purchases were frequent with deluxe rapid egg cookers, espresso machines, air fryers and hot pots among the most mentioned.

Beauty

Hair clippers and grooming tools were popular, but a couple of surprise beauty items got a lot of interest.

Foot masks come in a variety of styles, and people loved them. What are they? If you ever had a facial, this is kind of a facial for your feet but it promises to peel off callouses and rough skin. My daughter-in-law, Mo Parker, tried the Baby Foot moisturizing foot mask and gave it a thumbs up.

A variety of companies make these masks, and they range in price from less than $15 to more than $25. The Baby Foot mask is an exfoliating peel that calls for wearing plastic booties with socks over them for about an hour at night, and it promises peeling within seven to 10 days. Soaking your feet nightly improves the exfoliation process.

There’s a concoction of substances inside the booties that exfoliate the feet. Mo purchased one from Amazon.com, and you can read more about them at https://www.babyfoot.com.

Finding gadgets for hair care were top of mind, and Jane Galbreath Cowell, of Harborcreek Township, found a “blow dryer brush thing” that helped create volume and tame her hair.

“It actually works quite well for me in place of using a fat round brush to try to straighten out my unruly waves,” she said. “The make of the one I got is Revlon, and it has three heat settings. Initially I felt a little buyer’s remorse for having spent $50 for a supplemental hair dryer, but once I saw how well it worked, I was glad I took the plunge. It’s very easy to handle and would probably work very well for long hair, but I don’t know how practical it would be for short hair since the brush is rather large. My hair has been growing, of course, and is now somewhere in between,” she said.

Old school

Crafts, including card-making and scrapbooking supplies, were big sellers and so were books, and puzzles – especially the challenging 1,000-piece (and more) puzzles.

Board games enjoyed increased attention, and sewing machines came out of hiding to blast out homemade masks. Fabric sales increased, too.

In the past few months, we’ve been swapping stories of all that we’ve done to pass the time. My waffle iron will forever be known as my COVID-19 must-have. Thanks to all my friends for sharing their purchases.

