The man had a moving story behind his gruff demeanor.

A few years back, a frail elderly gentleman came to the emergency department after injuring his elbow.

Before I entered the patient’s room, his nurse, Rita, gave me a heads-up that the man’s demeanor was abrasive and demanding.

"You are going to love his wife, though," Rita added, "she is one of the sweetest women I have ever met."

I prepared to face this ornery fellow. What I wasn't prepared for, though, was his physical appearance

The man was small in stature, petite almost. His clothes hung loosely off his frame. His fedora swallowed up his round, vein-covered face and bulbous nose.

The patient’s eyes were apprehensive and his grimace was distasteful. His presence, contrasting his physicality, was enormous and palpable.

In the corner of the room sat his wife, a beautiful gray-haired woman with a warm, welcoming smile. She was also frail and petite.

"Doctor, I need stitches," the man said with a thick European accent, pointing to his right elbow.

The patient didn’t need stitches. He simply had abrasions and skin tears.

He did need x-rays, though, and when I later explained that nothing was broken, his wife smiled and clapped her hands at the good news. The patient simply grunted.

As the patient waited impatiently to be discharged, I tried to distract him and asked about his accent.

He said that he was a Holocaust survivor from Poland who had lost his entire family – his parents, five –sisters, aunts and uncles, and all of his cousins when he was 11.

The man survived because a local family took him in as "one of their own" during the war. At the age of 20, he had saved up enough money to immigrate to America, "the greatest country in the world."

It was unimaginable to think we had almost missed this patient's remarkable story because it was hidden behind his rough exterior and abrupt attitude.

With all of the fears and uncertainties that currently exist in our society, we must remember that behind every face we encounter, whether masked or not, sits an incredible and powerful story of a life unlike ours.

A heartfelt thanks to my patient for reminding me that each of us has a life journey that most don't know about. For this reason, we should always be patient and kind with one another. And respectful. And compassionate. It is the only way.

James Kocjancic, D.O., is an emergency medicine physician at UPMC Hamot.