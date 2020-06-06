If we ever needed to come together and cry out to God, now is the time.

I remember watching TV with my dad and seeing footage every night of the war in Vietnam or race riots in the streets in this country. When I was getting ready to graduate from high school, I wondered if I would be drafted to go to Vietnam.

There have always been things going on to cause fear, but, we have always overcome.

We had a Revolutionary War, the Civil War, world wars, depression, recession and we have persevered because we pulled together.

This country seems to be split into two camps, and fear and hate abound. Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Even the politicians are divided.

If we ever needed to come together and cry out to God, now is the time. There are two camps: good and evil. There is a God who loves you, who says in his word in Jeremiah 29:11: “I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”

This country needs a revival. We need help. We have made a mess of things. We are at a crossroads. The one road is marked “fear” and the other one is marked “faith.” My pastor, Tim Stahlman, says, “The fear of the something is always worse than the something.”

If you’re feeling empty inside, if you’re wondering why you are here, if you’re tired of all the fear and hate, maybe it’s time for a change. It’s time for salvation. Pray this prayer out loud:

“Dear Heavenly Father, I believe that Jesus Christ is Lord. I believe in my heart that you raised him from the dead so that I could be saved. Lord Jesus wash me, cleanse me, forgive me of my sins. Be my Lord and Savior all the days of my life. In Jesus name, Amen.”

If you prayed this and meant it, find a Bible-teaching church and get plugged in.

Quit living in fear. Run to God.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Rev. Vince Rizzone is founder and chaplain of the Erie-based Mission Riders motorcycle group.