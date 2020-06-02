Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Missing the Animals? Erie Philharmonic Music Director Daniel Meyers’ playlist focuses on animals in music. Zoology 101 features “Flight of the Bumblebee,” “Promenade: Walking the Dog,” “The Wasps: Overture” and more. “Composers evoke nature through insect sounds, the pecking of hens, the incessant swimming of happy fish and more,” he wrote in the description. Find it at https://spoti.fi/2M8Hwf5.

Go vote: Tuesday is Pennsylvania’s 2020 primary election. There’s more at stake than the presidential candidates. In Erie County, there’s the state auditor general, state congressional representatives and scads of local municipal races. The polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who wish to vote in person. For more information, start at https://bit.ly/2TO1mR1.

Free karate lessons: Edinboro Family Martial Arts Center, 11 a.m. Instructors from Edinboro Family Martial Arts Center will be teaching martial arts lessons to anyone who wants to learn karate and self-defense during Facebook live demonstrations at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the school shutdown. Visit the center’s Facebook page to take part. Adjust your practice based on your own health and physical abilities and in the privacy of your home.