Now is a great time to head outside for your exercise.

Warmer weather is finally here, which means we can catch some rays and enjoy the warm breeze.

This is also the time of year when outdoor fitness can begin, especially at a time when gyms continue to be closed.

Incorporating outdoor activities for exercise can keep you feeling positively about exercise. In general, the more fun the activity, the longer you’ll perform it, and the more calories you can burn.

Some outdoor physical activities include:

Hiking. While this is a form of walking/running, trying different terrains and grades can make this a more fun way to get your legs moving and the heart pumping.

This is also an activity that can be done alone or with your family.

Kayaking. I love kayaking. Not only is it fun, but you can also change the degree of difficulty however you see fit. Kayaking can be as leisurely or as exhausting as you can make it.

Tennis. Though most courts remain closed, some are open and tennis can be a great option as your way to exercise. If you have access to an open court, grab a buddy and go play. (Follow COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing.)

Biking. An obvious summer go-to, biking can ease your mind or it can push you to the highest degree. Don’t just bike the flat paths, challenge yourself to some hills or trails.

Traditional exercise. On the really nice days, take your fitness equipment outside. Jump rope on the driveway, take those dumbbells in the yard, or do some morning yoga on your patio.

You don’t need to tuck yourself into your basement for those days. Take in the fresh air while you exercise.

In a time of social distancing, our mental health can use as much attention as our physical health. Exercise can help treat certain mental-health issues, so consider feeding your body movement.

It’s the perfect time to focus on you and your health, and the outdoors can be just the thing you need.

Lisa Hilinski is a certified strength and conditioning specialist at Executive Personal Fitness.