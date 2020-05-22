Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Relax during a virtual, free yoga class: Numerous Erie-area studios are offering free virtual classes and live sessions on websites or on social media. At https://www.yogaerie.com/virtual-classes, you can choose a variety of options from 20 to 75 minutes (even pre- and post-natal). The site includes a 2-minute class for kids. You can watch a live class this Friday at 9:30 a.m. on Instagram.

Support public radio: WQLN-FM normally interrupts programming during its annual spring fundraising drive but not this year. The station is still hoping to reach a $75,000 goal, and was about $6,000 away on Thursday. Tune in with your radio at 91.3 FM for programming and listen or contribute online at https://www.wqln.org.

Solve a daily mini crossword puzzle: In addition to the puzzles in your Erie Times-News, try the New York Times Crossword app that delivers daily crossword puzzles with 12 to 24 clues to your phone or tablet. If you don’t have time for full puzzles, take a few minutes for the mini. It started as an experiment in the summer of 2014. The New York Times’ crosswords editor Will Shortz and others were involved along with Joel Fagliano, who has been the clue master ever since.