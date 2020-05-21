Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Learn to cook online: Giant Eagle offers online courses with celebrity chefs including Jeff Mauro, Alex Guarnaschelli, Buddy Valastro and Adam Richman. You can watch the lessons and download the recipes for free. Recent recipes include chocolate sandwich cookies coated in buttermilk pancake batter, chicken and black bean quesadillas and peanut butter and blueberry lemon compote yogurt parfait. Watch and learn at https://www.gianteagle.com/recipes/cooking-school.

Color an orchestra family: The Erie Philharmonic has free printable coloring and activity pages on its website. Options include a knight, a kite, a gymnast, a Christmas tree and more or pick one of the “families of the orchestra”: string, percussion, brass or woodwind. Go to https://eriephil.org/coloring.

Create your own puzzle: If you’ve already assembled all the pieces in your collection, make your own new puzzle. Consider cutting up a photo, a colorful page from a magazine or your own drawing into puzzle-shaped pieces. For a little more stability, first glue the image to a piece of cardboard such as the side panel of an empty cereal box, let the glue dry and then cut the pieces out. Make it as easy or as challenging as you want.