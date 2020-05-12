Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

How to use the Asbury Woods Trails: Asbury Woods, 4105 Asbury Road, has put together a new introduction to its trails, how to use them, where to access them and which ones are open to individuals with disabilities, as well as those hoping to see landmarks on the 200-acre property. The video includes tips on using the trails responsibly, identifying plants, and rules such as bringing out any trash to take home, maintain social distancing and rules for hiking with dogs. Find the six-minute video at https://bit.ly/3bmEVsj.

Online karate lessons: Edinboro Family Martial Arts Center is offering free online karate lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/EdinboroKarate. The Facebook live classes are available later for watching at your convenience.

Rekindle virtual summer warmth: If this gloomy “spring” weather is jamming up your warm weather vibe, look back at our 99-things-to-do-in-summer gallery at https://bit.ly/3bnRzr9 for ideas of what to do when it’s finally safe to leave the house.