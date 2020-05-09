We are lacking practices that could make the world happy.

The Eightfold Path of Buddha consists of eight practices which we can easily do in our everyday life: right view, right resolves, right speech, right conduct, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness and right meditation.

In early Buddhism, these practices started with understanding that the body/mind works in a corrupted way followed by entering the Buddhist path of self observance, self restraint and cultivating kindness and compassion, and then culminating in deep meditation, which reinforces these practices for the development of the body/mind.

We, the human beings of today’s world, are lacking these precious practices that could make the whole world happy.

Right foods and right meditation will make our life beautiful and prosperous.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. Gyan Ghising is secretary of the Tamang Buddhist Cultural Center in Erie.