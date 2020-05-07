Local musicians continue connecting with fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Altered State Distillery: live and recorded “Spring Couch Tour 2020” concerts from its Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3fp4MTt.

Monday: Tony Kellogg, 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday: Adam McKillip, 6-7 p.m.

• Academy Theatre: live “Little Bit of Broadway” concerts, 7-7:30 p.m., on the theater's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/academytheatrePA

This Thursday: Madison Morgan

• Mike & Marie Miller Acoustics: live performances from their dining room, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 and 7 p.m., www.facebook.com/mikeandmarieacoustics

• Angelo Phillips: live and recorded Sunday Funday performances from his basement, Sundays, 2 p.m., www.facebook.com/angelo.phillips.37

• Wandering Sundays: live performances led by Shani Bills and Pam Palmer, Sundays, 12:30-1:30, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/wanderingsundays, Previous recordings available on YouTube, www.youtube.com/channel/UCJuBWh561_jF5Uhq9Y_OvLQ

• Maybelle & the Band: live and recorded performances on Facebook, https://m.facebook.com/MaybelleandtheBand

• Meadville Medical Center Foundation: recordings of recent concerts by area performers for the foundation's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mmcfoundation

• Erie Phil from Home: prerecorded videos of Erie Philharmonic musicians and guest artists talking and/or playing their instruments, http://eriephil.org/fromhome

• World of Music: prerecorded videos of local musicians jamming at home or of their last live performances streaming on the local music store's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/worldofmusicerie

• The Jeebies: videos of songs recorded from a March 19 Facebook Live performance, www.facebook.com/thejeebieseriepa

• Jeremy Jaeger: recorded performance of a song he wrote titled “Quarentine,” https://youtu.be/S9ZDnCeclq0

• Kelly Armor: Tanzanian gospel tune played by flute trio, https://youtu.be/uXprQOhr3Vk, and three traditional Celtic tunes, https://youtu.be/SDMbfwWfde4

• Tasana Camara: plays a composition urging people to stay at home: https://youtu.be/H7Z3nORBctY

