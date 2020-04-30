Also: WQLN and Edinboro University celebrate art.

Westfield, N.Y. – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing has big plans to celebrate a special month this year.

May 2020, or month five of the year 20, will give cause for extra celebration, organizers said. They said that even if folks still aren’t allowed in the tasting room due to COVID-19 restrictions, people can mark the once-in-a-century occasion with curbside promotions, virtual celebrations, prizes and pairings.

Events, which run throughout the month, kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a live YouTube jam session with Fred Oakman.

Other features include $5 and $20 menus, virtual cheers on May 20 at 5:20 p.m., new and seasonal beer releases, Saturday Beer Dinner and Mother's Day Brunch pickups in partnership with 1201 Kitchen, DIY beer tasting and cocktail kits available for pickup along with a Five & 20 Rye Whiskey Cocktail Competition. For information on the cocktail competition, go to https://fiveand20.com/cocktail-competition/. For more about the rest of the celebration, go to https://fiveand20.com/month/ or call 716-793-9463.

WQLN, Edinboro University celebrate art

WQLN-TV will air a documentary recognizing 100 years of art and art education at Edinboro University.

“Making a Mark: 100 Years of Art” was commissioned as a centerpiece to the ART100 celebration at Edinboro. The documentary was produced by Menajerie Studios and will air this Thursday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. on WQLN, the local PBS affiliate.

“The documentary highlights the various programs, faculty and alumni in both the studio and fine arts, as well as our applied media arts programs,” R. James Wertz, associate dean of Edinboro’s College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, said in an email. “It is a testament to the high quality students our art program attracts, the tremendous professionals our alumni become, and the impact of Edinboro’s art programs on the cultural fabric of northwestern Pennsylvania.”

The celebration, which began in the fall of 2019, continues through December 2020.

“Making a Mark,” which runs about an hour, will also be available on WQLN’s PBS Passport for the next six months.

Erie Playhouse launches fundraiser

The Erie Playhouse marquee and stage are dark due to COVID-19. With events postponed or canceled, revenue from ticket sales has been cut off.

Playhouse officials are “looking forward to the other side of this crisis,” when the lights can safely go back on, said Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner in a statement.

But she said that the Playhouse will need help lighting its 1,500 bulbs and is launching a fundraising campaign to Light the Playhouse.

Anyone can sponsor a light for $100, with a goal of raising $150,000, Neubert-Lechner said.

The campaign will begin Tuesday with a deadline of July 1. To sponsor a light, go to www.erieplayhouse.org.

Dramashop cancels ‘Everybody’

Erie’s Dramashop announced via Facebook this week that it was canceling its final mainstage production of the 2019-20 season.

Officials said they felt they couldn’t provide a safe environment for the company and patrons without compromising the artistic quality of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins play “Everybody.”

Read more about the decision at https://www.facebook.com/dramashoperie/.

Theater officials said they are still committed to providing unique theatrical experiences remotely and will present the final two performances of their livestream staged reading of “Silent Sky” Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets, for a suggested minimum donation of $5, are available at https://dramashop.square.site.