“Necessary Interruptions: Encounters In The Convergence Of Ecological And Public Health”: Stream from the Jefferson Educational Society website, recorded Thursday. Lecture by Aaron Kerr about how social distancing in the name of public health has interrupted living in ways that will change life for the good of the planet. Find video at https://www.jeserie.org/news/watch-lecture-from-april-23-2020.

“Sesame Street” explains COVID-19: Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Rosita and Grover joined CNN for a town-hall special Saturday to help children and parents deal with the novel coronavirus in the program "The ABC's of COVID-19." CNN Chief Medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill, along with America's favorite feathered friend Big Bird, put on a 90-minute special that streamed live and can be seen at CNN.com's homepage and mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android, as well as CNNgo. Free resources can be found at SesameStreet.org/caring.

Support the Experience Children's Museum: The Erie Children's Museum is hurting right now despite all the momentum it had built before the pandemic. Consider donating to a Facebook fundraiser. Anyone who donates by Wednesday is entered to win an annual museum membership. Macaroni Kid Erie will choose a name at random at the close of the fundraiser. Visit https://bit.ly/2xZNv2z.