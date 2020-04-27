Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Music for your ears: The Erie Philharmonic has collected videos of world-renowned guest artists as well as Erie Philharmonic musicians performing. The From Home Series includes 23 episodes for streaming including pops and symphonic music, as well as performances from Emily Cornelius, guest concertmaster, and Amitai Vardi, principal clarinet. Those join existing videos of pianists Simone Dinnerstein, Andrew Tyson and Michael Brown, as well as Nick Canellakis on cello and much more. Find it all at http://eriephil.org/fromhome#new-page-3.

Monday Storytime with Michelle Obama: Noon. Second of a four-week series of videos featuring Obama reading aloud from beloved children’s books. This week’s book is “There’s A Dragon In Your Book,” written by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott. The readings will be live-streamed on PBS KIDS’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on Penguin Random House’s Facebook page, and available for replay after that. Free.

Nature, virtually: Asbury Woods is offering 16 videos on ways to learn about and interact with nature during the pandemic quarantine. Subjects include pollination, beetles, aquatic habitats, nature journaling, the American beaver, and more. They all offer information as well as accompanying activities to get kids and adults both outside and learning. Find all the videos at http://www.asburywoods.org/visit-asbury-woods/virtual-visit. Free.