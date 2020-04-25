Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Global Youth Service Day: The largest service day worldwide will go virtual in Erie this year. Youth Leadership Institute of Erie members hope Erie residents will join them in creating posters to hang in their homes’ windows bearing messages of hope. The organization will collect photos and videos of the posters in windows, and create a video to play in the common rooms used by those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also be mailing post cards with messages of hope to veterans and nursing home residents. For more information, visit YLI Erie’s Facebook page.

Mother’s Day is coming: It might be hard to believe, but Mother’s Day (May 10) is only two weeks away. You can’t do much hands-on shopping, but local florists are indeed open for preordered curbside pickup and delivery (you just can’t go inside the shops). Support local florists by placing an order for the mother or mother-like figure in your life.

Time lapse on the cheap: Plants right now are growing faster than a teenaged boy on his fifth slice of pizza. Step outside and find a little shoot or bud. Take a picture of it. Sunday take another picture. Monday, and so on. When the shoot or bud reaches maturity, string the whole bunch of pictures into a digital slideshow, or make prints of all of them and put them into an album. Pull it out whenever you need a dose of hope.