Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Addressing Climate Change – A Conversation with John Vanco: Join NextGen PA Western Pennsylvania organizers at 4 p.m. digitally via Zoom for a conversation with John Vanco, former director of the Erie Art Museum, as he discusses climate change and his work addressing it through a massive tree planting initiative. To join the conversation, sign up at https://bit.ly/2VM3itx.

Stay Home, Jam Together: 7 to 8 p.m. Facebook Live performance by Tony Kellogg and Tyler Smilo, a collaboration between CelebrateErie, the Erie Downtown Partnership, and R Frank Media. Find it at https://bit.ly/2RXgf2B.

One World – Together At Home Special: Stream on Youtube. A six-hour concert by more than 65 artists around the world celebrated COVID-19 workers and brought awareness to those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. If you weren’t one of the 20 million who tuned in, or even if you were, you can watch it any time at https://bit.ly/34UWD4y or many other streaming sites. It’s not a fundraiser, though you can donate the organization at https://www.globalcitizen.org/.