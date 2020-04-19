Fish is part of a healthy diet all year long.

Just because Lent is over doesn’t mean you have to stop eating fish. In fact, it’s a good springboard into a great habit.

There aren’t many doctors who will tell you not to eat fish. It’s part of almost every respected diet on the planet, and even some of the not-so-respected ones.

This is, of course, assuming you don’t dredge your fish in breading and deep-fry it, slather it in mayo-based sauce and serve it on a white-flour bun (looking at you, fast food joints).

Now, salmon is its own brand of nutritional awesomeness, but all fish brings good numbers to the table. And most is mild in flavor and takes well to lots of seasonings. Catfish, and its Asian alternative, swai, are great examples of blank canvases for spices.

One of my favorite ways to make it is “blackened.” That doesn’t mean burned. It means heavily coated in a delicious semi-spicy seasoning blend that’s allowed to char a little in a lightly oiled frying pan. “Blackened“ spice blends vary widely. Take this one as a start, but feel free to tweak it however your heart desires – because what your heart desires is a healthy hunk of fish. LEL

Blackened Catfish (or swai)

• 2 tablespoons peanut oil, for frying

• 32 ounces catfish or swai fillets

• 1 tablespoon salt, or less

• 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

• 1 tablespoon garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon onion powder

• 1 tablespoon thyme

Preheat a cast iron or other heavy skillet to medium high with peanut oil.

Mix dry ingredients. Cover both sides of fish with the seasonings and place in skillet.

Cook on 1 side for 4 minutes and turn when cooked halfway through. Cook for another 4 minutes.

Serves 4

adapted from the Food Network

Per serving: 200 calories, 11 grams fat, 0 fiber, 30 grams protein, 0 carbohydrate, 2,324 milligrams sodium, 90 milligrams cholesterol

Values are approximate.