Dogs and cats repay the cost of care with loads of love.

Dear Heloise: At San Antonio's Animal Care Services, I came across a little white dog with black ears and took him outside to play. He had an injury to his hind leg. I decided to adopt him.

He was loaded with fleas, which is a pretty easy fix nowadays. ACS let me bathe him there, and the water coming off him was red and brown with flea dirt, scabs and blood! He felt better after his bath and was ready to be neutered.

ACS called me the next day to say that he had tested positive for heartworms, but was young enough that treatment and a cure were possible.

And that gimpy leg? With time, good nutrition, rest, lots of love and my veterinarian's trained eye, the leg is almost as good as new.

Message: The sickly, injured dogs can repay your love many times over. – Sharon in San Antonio, Texas

Dear Heloise: I have a friend who actually teaches her dog to stick his head out the car window as she drives along at speeds of up to 65 mph. Would you write a hint for your readers why it is unsafe to have your dog's head sticking out of an open car window at any speed? Thanks! – Ruth F., Windcrest, Texas

Dear Ruth: Readers, there are several reasons why this is a terrible idea. The dog could fall out of the vehicle or be struck by rocks and other road waste, which can cause an eye injury. The dog also could be struck by road signage or branches, and the wind whipping in their delicate and sensitive ears can cause harm.

The dog should be secured in the back seat with no access to an open window. – Heloise

Dear Readers: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org) recommends the following schedule for spaying/neutering your pet:

For canines: The usual age for spaying and neutering is 6 to 9 months, but puppies can be neutered as early as 8 weeks as long as they are healthy.

For felines: It's safe to spay or neuter kittens as young as 8 weeks, and is preferable before 5 months.

Check with your veterinarian for his or her advice as well. – Heloise

