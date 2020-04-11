This Easter, we’re those disciples sheltering in place.

Fear was all around on that Easter morning 2,000 or so years ago.

The guards at the tomb were filled with fear. The women at the tomb were told to be not afraid. The disciples were sheltering in place behind locked doors. The fear lasted through the day.

There was good reason for fear. The “normal” for the disciples had suddenly and radically changed. What would happen now? What did this mean for their lives? How would they go on?

Yet Jesus came. Into all that fear, into all that uncertainty, into all the sorrow, Jesus came into the midst of his people, promising them new life and a whole new reality.

This Easter, we're those disciples sheltering in place. We'll be watching worship services on Sunday morning on our computers or our iPads or our phones. We'll be worrying about our jobs and our paychecks. We'll be terrified about the coronavirus finding us or the people we love.

Yet Jesus comes. Jesus comes today even as he did 2,000 years ago. Jesus comes into our midst, promising us new life and a whole new reality. Jesus comes into the midst of the Lent where we find ourselves, into the midst of the wilderness where we’ve been living these past six weeks, into a wilderness unlike any other we’ve ever known.

Jesus comes into our wilderness, bringing with him the shocking hope of the Resurrection. Jesus comes to tell us that he went ahead of us into the grave and defeated the powers of evil, and because he went before us, life is victorious over death. Jesus comes to bring us a new reality, a reality in which even though we might live in fear now, we still live as Easter people who live our lives in this Resurrection hope.

This is the day that the Lord has made. For Christ is risen, and through him all creation is made new.

Christ is risen! Alleluia!

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Rev. Brenda Martin is pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville.